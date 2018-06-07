BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A foundation based in Baltimore is helping those in Guatemala impacted by one the region’s largest volcano eruptions in decades.

The eruption of Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for “volcano of fire,” on Sunday is expected to have claim hundreds of lives and has left communities and lives in ruin.

Rescue efforts have proven to be extensive and dangerous — so much so that the government called off searches Thursday due to toxic gases and burning ash.

Luis Sanchez with Catholic Relief Services is on the ground in Guatemala.

[Reporter: What are you seeing?]

“We have families that are missing a father, or a father and a mother or kids or any other relative,” Sanchez explained. “It’s one of the worst that I’ve seen.”

The organization is assessing and providing aid to around 600 displaced families.

“They don’t have anything right now. They just ran away with whatever they had on,” Sanchez said.

One of the most damaged communities is in Escuintla.

Sanchez shared one heartbreaking story about a family who died shortly after the initial eruption.

“This family has three orphans and this is only one story. We’re going to have a lot of orphans here in the area,” Sanchez said.

[Reporter: How difficult has it been for you, personally seeing and hearing these stories?]

“When you start thinking how they’re going to rebuild their lives, how this is going to be possible, it’s hard. But that’s our work, that’s what we do in Catholic Relief Services,” Sanchez said.

He adds that the government is throwing everything they have at rescue efforts, but it’s not enough. The death toll is expected to keep climbing.

Click here to donate to Catholic Relief Services.

