BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reese Witherspoon takes to Instagram to finally confirm the rumors — Legally Blonde 3 is happening!

The actress posted a video to the social media site with the caption: “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.” The video shows her wearing a sparkly bikini in Elle Woods’ favorite color pink, floating across the screen on a blue lounger…reminiscent of Elle’s Harvard admissions video from the original film.

It’s been rumored that the 42-year-old actress was in talks to star in the new film but nothing had been confirmed until now.

The original comedy was released in 2001 with the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, coming out in 2003. The original movie was also turned into a Broadway musical in 2007.

It’s been a while since Elle Woods has graced the screen, but true fans have been waiting patiently for this exact moment.

