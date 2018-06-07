WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — About two dozen people had to be treated after mace was sprayed at a Maryland school.

News outlets report a 12-year-old boy was charged after police say he found the mace and sprayed it in the cafeteria of Southwest Academy on Tuesday. Baltimore County Fire Capt. Tim Rostkowski says crews treated up to 25 people, and 11 students between the ages of 11 and 13 were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The school was evacuated. Fire Battalion Chief Robert Kemp says the department ventilated the building.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with possession of a dangerous weapon. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says an investigation indicated he didn’t expect the result that occurred.

The incident is still under investigation.

