OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City are looking for a group of men who stole a dinosaur prop from a miniature golf course.

The thieves went on a dinosaur hunt at Nick’s Mini Golf location on Coastal Highway around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The golf course says the group broke in and took off with one of its dinosaurs. Other props on the golf course were damaged.

The golf course advertises “near life sized dinosaurs that roar and move.”

The business caught the suspects on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ocean City Police.

Many students are celebrating Senior Week, also known as Beach Week, in the historic coastal town. However, it has not yet been determined whether any of the suspects are students.

