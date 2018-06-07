BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The musical “On Your Feet,” focused on international star Gloria Estefan, has arrived in Baltimore.

It’s the story of Estefan’s rise to fame, featuring many of her iconic songs.

This is the first national tour for “On Your Feet” and it’s closing out the Broadway season here at the Hippodrome in Baltimore.

It’s the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefans’ journey to international stardom.

“Definitely get to see the human side of her,” said Christie Prades, who plays Gloria Estefan. “You get to see their tribulations. They were the pioneers for breaking from the Spanish to the English markets, so many artists today are hearing songs that have both English and Spanish. That never happened prior to Gloria and Emilio.”

“On Your Feet” explains how the Grammy award winning couple transformed the music industry.

“Actually experience what a Latin life is,” said Jordan Vergara, who plays young Emilio. “And so what she went through and what Emilio went through so they can actually feel and bring joy into their hearts about the show.”

9-year-old Vergara plays the role of young emilio, while Prades stars as Gloria. She grew up listening to the Cuban-American singer’s music, and says the two have a lot in common.

“I am originally from Miami,” she said. “I grew up in the same neighborhood, with the same culture, same food, same music. My life and the way that I live it is very similar to hers, I mean, aside from the whole global superstar thing.”

The electrifying production opened on Broadway in 2015. It features many of the couple’s iconic songs, as well as their behind the music story.

“On Your Feet” will be at the Hippodrome through Sunday, June 10.

The national tour for “On Your Feet” runs through April 2019.

