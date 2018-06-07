WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A new exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has been dedicated to Oprah Winfrey, who worked as an anchor for WJZ at the beginning of her historic career.

Lonnie G. Bunch iii, the founding director of Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture welcomed Winfrey and her best friend, CBS “This Morning” host Gayle King to the exhbit – filled with more than 240 artifacts from her life and career.

Winfrey anchored at WJZ then hosted “People Are Talking” before moving to Chicago and hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for 25 years.

“I was so nervous that day, I had hives under my arm pits,” Winfrey recalled about hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Part of the exhibit highlights the more than 4,500 shows recorded.

She spoke at the museum Thursday.

“Life has dreamed a dream for you, and your one goal — your number one job — is to figure out what that dream is,” Winfrey said. “Align yourself with the dream, because the dream cannot come to you unless you are willing to meet it energetically in the same place.”

Winfrey is the first black female billionaire and is still one of the most trusted people on television in America.

“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” exhibit opens at the museum Friday.

