BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who stole a package from a porch in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the package was stolen from in front of a home on Christo Court in Owings Mills.

The homeowner was notified that the package was delivered, but the package was gone when he arrived home.

Security camera footage shows a woman took the package from his front porch just before 7 p.m. on May 2.

Police believe the suspect may live in the Village of Painters Mill community.

Anyone with information on this female suspect is asked to call police at the Franklin Precinct at (410) 887-6975.

