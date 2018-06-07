ELECTION 2018: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Debate | Baltimore County Executive Candidates Debate | The Maryland Democratic Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Gubernatorial Candidates | More Political News
Filed Under:2018 Maryland governor's race, Gubernatorial Race, Valerie Ervin

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A lawyer for a Maryland candidate for governor says her client isn’t planning to appeal to the state’s highest court to change the ballot to reflect she is running for governor.

Mariana Cordier, an attorney for Valerie Ervin, said Thursday her client may consider a new legal challenge after the June 26 primary.

The Democrat decided last month to run for governor after her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, died suddenly.

State elections officials said the ballot couldn’t be changed, because there wasn’t time to reprint ballots or put stickers on them with time for proper testing. Instead, they are putting notices in voting booths about Kamenetz’s death. A judge sided with elections officials Monday.

A vote for Kamenetz and Ervin will count for Ervin and Marisol Johnson, her running mate.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch