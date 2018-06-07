BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals are on the verge of doing something they’ve never done before. They’re one victory away from winning the Stanley Cup.

It could happen Thursday night in Las Vegas. Their many fans in Baltimore say they are living the dream.

“I think it goes beyond Washington,” said Owings Mills resident Michael Thomas. “So it’s good for our region. We need positive things in our lives and this game is monumental for all of us.”

Baltimore is embracing D.C.’s NHL team.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter and many of the players, including Manny Machado, have been wearing Caps gear. The Ravens even lit up M&T Bank Stadium in red after the Caps’ last win.

“It was nice to see the Ravens make their stadium red the other day,” said Caps fan Neil Pollack. “That was fantastic. We have to unite together.”

There’s a viewing party at Power Plant Live in Baltimore Thursday evening and the Caps game will be on the big screen.

The Washington Capitals can win the Stanley Cup tonight!

Power Plant Live will have a viewing party for Caps fans.

“We’re very excited to root on the Caps in game five,” said Liz Csanady, power plant live marketing manager. “We’ll have it on the big screen in surround sound. We’ll have drink and food specials, and a lot of good things going on.”

It would be the Caps first NHL championship in their 44-year history.

“That would be pretty impressive, and really good for the area and for the local hockey fans,” said Max Hill, who is from Canton.

There’s also a viewing party at Capital One Arena in Washington. The arena seats 18,500, and they reportedly received 70,000 requests for tickets.

