BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more former Baltimore City Police officers who were part of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force are set for sentencing on Friday.

Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward will be the fourth and fifth members of the GTTF to be sentence after admitting to taking part in a number of crimes.

On Thursday, Wayne Jenkins, the former sergeant who once headed the GTTF, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, while former detective Marcus Taylor was given an 18 year sentence.

