OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City say a dinosaur prop stolen from a miniature golf course has been found.

The thieves went on a dinosaur hunt at Nick’s Mini Golf location on Coastal Highway around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The golf course says the group broke in and took off with one of its dinosaurs. Other props on the golf course were damaged.

The dinosaur was found Friday morning on a lifeguard chair at the beach on 126th Street.

