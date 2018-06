JOPPA, Mad, (Patch.com) — Some lanes have reopened after a medevac landed on Interstate 95 near Joppa Friday afternoon, resulting in a temporary shutdown of the highway. As of 3:40 p.m., I-95 north was clear.

I-95 Northbound traffic released at mm 73.3 for multi-veh crash response; southbound two right lanes remain closed #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/LvpsJ7kceM — MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 8, 2018

Those headed toward Baltimore County still have major delays.

