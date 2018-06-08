PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second straight day, a man has run naked through the streets of Pittsburgh.

Today, a man was spotted running naked along East Carson Street.

Witnesses say that the man started taking his clothes off around 20th and Carson Street. At one point he was doing some sort of yoga on the sidewalk as people passed by.

Video from a viewer shows officers with the man, ordering him to put his clothes back on.

Witnesses tell KDKA-TV that the man continued up the street and reports say that he then got naked again around 15th and Carson and took off running. That’s when police responded and took the man into custody.

Just saw the naked jogger running down East Carson. — Sarah Boden (@Sarah_Boden) June 8, 2018

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There’s no word if this is the same man who was spotted running across the Fort Pitt Bridge on Thursday. That man later told police he was assaulted by multiple men downtown and they stole his clothes.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Some drivers weren’t sure what to think when they saw the man, naked, running across the Fort Pitt Bridge.

“I couldn’t believe it. Everybody was hitting the brakes and looking,” driver Rachael Smith said.

Smith said she did a double take when she spotted the man running, headed outbound on the bridge, without any clothes on. To make matters worse, he was seen running around 9 a.m., during the height of morning rush hour.

“It almost caused a serious accident. Everyone was with their phones trying to get a picture,” said Smith.

One Twitter user snapped and posted this picture of the man crossing the bridge.

Pittsburgh police dispatchers were notified about the man.

After he ran across the bridge, police said the man was spotted on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington before medics transported him to the hospital to get checked out.

Smith said she hopes the man is okay. She said he didn’t appear to be in distress after being allegedly assaulted.

“He didn’t seem like he was in any trouble or anything. He seemed pretty happy. At one point, I think he was waving to somebody,” said Smith.

There were two things that did come across Smith’s mind when she saw the man.

“Good thing I don’t have my children with me, that was number one. Number two, it’s cold. It’s chilly out here. I mean it’s not a very good morning to be running around naked,” said Smith.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)