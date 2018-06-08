OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Owings Mills Target in March, and are asking the public to help find them.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Travonne Jamal Smith and 26-year-old Ronald Anthony Williams in connection with the shooting.

Police say two men walked into the cafe area and got into a verbal fight with another man. As the two men were walking off, one of the suspects stopped, turned around, pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

It is unclear which was the intended target.

Police say the shooter tried to get off a second shot, but his gun jammed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these suspects is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.

