ELECTION 2018: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Debate | Baltimore County Executive Candidates Debate | The Maryland Democratic Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Gubernatorial Candidates | More Political News
Filed Under:Local TV

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Owings Mills Target in March, and are asking the public to help find them.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Travonne Jamal Smith and 26-year-old Ronald Anthony Williams in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: Police Release Photos Of Suspects In Shooting At Local Target

Police say two men walked into the cafe area and got into a verbal fight with another man. As the two men were walking off, one of the suspects stopped, turned around, pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

It is unclear which was the intended target.

Police say the shooter tried to get off a second shot, but his gun jammed.

Anyone with  information on the whereabouts of either of these suspects is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch