ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old had to be extricated from a vehicle after he drove into an Anne Arundel County home Friday morning.

Fire officials say the teen crashed into a home at the corner of Hortonia Point Dr. and Menteth Point Dr. in Millersville.

The teen’s condition is unknown after crashing into the home.

A firefighter was also injured while helping extricate the teen driver.

Building inspectors are on scene.

