BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not only the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win that will be celebrated this weekend — but Pride and also something very Baltimore.
The Capital Pride Parade is Saturday in DC and HonFest will also be this weekend in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood.
But, there’s even more to do around the state.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Bel Air Dance Academy presents – Wishes and Nightmares
- Charm City Ballet Presents The Little Mermaid
- Cinderella
- Colonial Market Fair
- Downtown Salisbury Festival
- Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show
- Heritage Days Festival
- HonFest
- Maryland Faerie Festival
- Nights on The Fringe
- St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival
FRIDAY:
- Culture & Cocktails – Super Cycles
- George Washington’s Whiskey Rebellion
- Half Price Friday Nights at the National Aquarium
- Moonlight Movies at the Mansion — Despicable Me
SATURDAY:
- ArtsFest – La Plata
- BritFest
- Capital Pride Parade
- End Hunger Dragon Boat Festival
- Frederick Wine Festival
- Interstate Wine Festival
- LGBTQ Pride Concert (Annapolis)
- St. Mary’s County Crab Festival
- Tour, Toast & Taste
SUNDAY:
- Beltway BBQ Showdown
- Concert in the Park
- DiVerse Poetry Reading and Open Mic
- Farm to Table event
- Food Truck Sunday Funday
- Furtastic Ink Party
- Italian Wine Tasting Sail on Schooner
- Rock & Roll – How the Baby Boomers Changed the World
- Sing It Forward
- Taste of Jamaica
- The Box Tops
