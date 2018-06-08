BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report a woman was shot in the face in the unit block of Light Street.

Police reported to the area at approximately 6:03 a.m. Friday.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking when she was approached by an unidentified suspect. The suspect allegedly produced a gun and shot the victim in the face.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the area on foot and remains on the loose.

WJZ has a crew in route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

