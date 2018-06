BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A male worker has reportedly fallen 30 feet into the bottom of a utility shaft in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police say they responded to the unit block of Schilling Rd for the confined space rescue. They say the worker is seriously injured and the incident happened around 8:33 Friday morning.

#BcoFD o/s, unit block Schilling Rd, 21031, for a confined space rescue. One adult male patient is seriously injured. More details to follow. DT 8:33 a.m. EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) June 8, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

