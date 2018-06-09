Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Struck, Reisterstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a 6-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police Officer Jen Peach says the boy was struck around 3:18 p.m. in the 200 block of High Falcon Road in Reisterstown Saturday.

Peach says the boy ran out in the street from in between parked cars and was struck. The driver stayed at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

