BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the 3300 block of Germania Ave around 3:15 a.m.

The adult male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

