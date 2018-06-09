ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– Gov. Larry Hogan kicked off his campaign for reelection Saturday, with less than three weeks before Marylanders go to the polls for the primaries.

Gov. Hogan is still the only Republican in the race. He said his approval ratings are high enough that Marylanders should consider voting him in for another term.

“An overwhelming majority of Democrats and independents and Republicans approve of the job we’re doing, so maybe they should just consider letting us do this job for another four years,” he said. “If we can make all this progress while dealing with riots, and battling cancer, just imagine what we’re going to get done over the next four years.”

When Marylanders go to vote in the primaries later this month, there will be far more names on the Democratic ballot.

The seven leading candidates went to the podium earlier this week for a 75-minute debate on WJZ Tuesday night.

talking everything from fighting the opioid epidemic to the violence in Baltimore.

They also talked economic development. Again, a key platform in the Hogan campaign, who’s administration focused on boosting business during his first term.

“We pledged to put Maryland on a new path, to clean up the mess in Annapolis, to bring fiscal responsibility and common sense to our state capitol. and, now I know this doesn’t usually happen in politics, but we’re doing exactly what we said we were going to do,” Gov. Hogan added.

The primary election is June 26.

