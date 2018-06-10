BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person is dead after a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore Sunday.

City police say around 7:23 p.m., they responded to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, where they located a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 34 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

