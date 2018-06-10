WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Most Of The StateWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
LARGO, Md. (AP) — A school bus aide in suburban Maryland has been charged with assaulting a 7-year-old boy after police reviewed video of the incident.

Initially the boy’s parents had been told their son was acting out. And three adults on the bus told a police officer that a student on the bus had attempted to throw the aide’s cellphone out a window.

But Prince George’s County Police said Sunday they reviewed surveillance video and found no evidence to support an allegation against the student.

Instead, police say the video shows 22-year-old Dequan Brooks of Laurel sitting next to the 7-year-old, grabbing him and assaulting him on the head and neck.

Police say the assault occurred Thursday while the bus was headed to the Foundation School in Largo.

