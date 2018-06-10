WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Most Of The StateWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
REISTERSTOWN, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say a 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle on High Falcon Road in Reisterstown Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 3:18 p.m. after the little boy was struck by the front corner of a passing Toyota 4 Runner after he stepped off the curb where he had been standing with his mother and ran around a parked car into the travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and remained at the scene and is not expected to be charged.

The child has been identified as Marvin Steven Martinez of the 6900 block of Milbrook Park Drive.   He was transported to Sinai Hospital and stabilized before being transported to John’s Hopkins Children’s Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate this fatal crash.

