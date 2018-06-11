OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Celebrate responsibly.

That’s the message Ocean City Police are pushing Monday after issuing more than 100 citations for underage drinking in one night.

It’s Senior Week at the beach – an annual tradition where high school graduates rent out beach houses with their friends for a week following graduation.

Recent high school graduates visiting Ocean City are reminded to celebrate safely and responsibly without the use of drugs or alcohol. On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Ocean City police… https://t.co/usXuaz9BSM — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 11, 2018

According to police, officers issued the citations on Wednesday, June 6 — 94 of which were at a underage house party.

Police responded to a home on Pine Tree Road after receiving a noise complaint from area residents.

“Graduates are reminded that underage alcohol citations will lead to hefty fines, court appearances, possible license suspension or other serious consequences affecting future endeavors,” police said in a press release Monday. “Similar to adults, drinking alcohol can reduce an individual’s mental and physical abilities, possibly leading to injury. Additionally, underage drinking puts individuals at an increased risk of becoming a victim of a crime.”

Police are encouraging graduates to instead take advantage of their Play It Safe program — fun and free activities for high school seniors.

