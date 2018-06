BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Maryland have responded to a Home Depot were a bomb threat was reported.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after a bomb threat was reported at an Edgewood Home Depot.

HCSO deputies have responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Edgewood Home Depot. One person is in custody and the building has been evacuated and is being searched as a precaution. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) June 11, 2018

The building has been evacuated and a search is underway.

This is a developing story.

