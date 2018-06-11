BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two kids and an adult are recovering after lightning struck at Patterson Park in South Baltimore over the weekend.

RELATED: Fire Officials: 2 Kids, Adult Struck By Lightning At Patterson Park

Witnesses say the powerful storm left many with only moments to take shelter.

Those who were in the park say a man and his two kids were huddled under a tree, waiting for the storm to pass when the tree was hit by a powerful bolt of lightning.

As Sunday afternoon storms rolled in, and skies darkened, a bolt of lightning rocked the area between the tennis courts and swimming pool.

The strike seriously injured two children and an adult man, sending them to the hospital.

A softball player, nearby at the time, says the strike felt like a small earthquake.

“We saw it get a little closer, the rain started picking up, and then once we figured out the game was canceled, started leaving the field,” witness Eric Mendelson said. “As I was leaving we just hear a really loud clap and figured lightning struck close by, didn’t realize it hit exactly at the field.”

Because this is a medical situation, the Baltimore City Fire Department has not released the victims names or ages.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook