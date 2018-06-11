Filed Under:collapsed trench, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore has suspended it contract with the company whose worker died during a trench accident last week.

The city’s contract with R. F. Warder, Inc. is set to expires on January 28, 2019, but following the death of one of their workers, their contract was suspended “due to life safety concerns.”

As part of the suspension, the city will investigate the company’s “apparent breach of contract” with the city, which requires R. F. Warder to “assume full responsibility and liability for the knowledge of, and compliance with all applicable Federal, State, and local regulations pertaining to work practices…and protection of workers” and “to enforce all applicable Federal, State, and local codes, regulations and standards.”

The city’s initial reports show the death of the worker was from R. F. Warder’s f”ailure to comply with safety requirements relating to trenching.”

