DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found behind a dumpster at Eastpoint Mall Monday morning.

The body was found just after 8:45 a.m., behind the Kool Smiles Dental Office at 7839 Eastern Ave.

The body of a man, who has not yet been identified, was found to have “suffered some type of trauma to the upper body,” and police say the preliminary investigation shows the death “may have been due to a non-criminal event that caused a fatal injury.”

The man’s body has been sent for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

