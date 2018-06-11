BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County Public Library locations will offer free lunches to kids throughout the summer.

Every afternoon, from June 20 to August 24, the branches will provide free meals to those to 18 years old and younger.

These lunches are offered along with the Food and Nutrition Service and the Baltimore County Public Schools Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

The free lunches will be at the following locations:

Arbutus Noon 855 Sulphur Spring Road 21227

Essex Noon 1110 Eastern Boulevard 21221

Lansdowne Noon 500 Third Avenue 21227

Loch Raven 1 p.m. 1046 Taylor Avenue 21286

North Point 12:15 p.m. 1716 Merritt Boulevard 21222

Randallstown Noon 8604 Liberty Road 21133

Reisterstown Noon 21 Cockeys Mill Road 21136

Rosedale 12:30 p.m. 6105 Kenwood Avenue 21237

White Marsh Noon 8133 Sandpiper Circle 21236

Woodlawn 12:30 p.m. 1811 Woodlawn Drive 21207

