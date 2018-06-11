Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Library, Local TV

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County Public Library locations will offer free lunches to kids throughout the summer.

Every afternoon, from June 20 to August 24, the branches will provide free meals to those to 18 years old and younger.

These lunches are offered along with the Food and Nutrition Service and the Baltimore County Public Schools Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

The free lunches will be at the following locations:

  • Arbutus                 Noon                855 Sulphur Spring Road 21227
  • Essex                     Noon                1110 Eastern Boulevard 21221
  • Lansdowne           Noon                 500 Third Avenue 21227
  • Loch Raven           1 p.m.                1046 Taylor Avenue 21286
  • North Point          12:15 p.m.          1716 Merritt Boulevard 21222
  • Randallstown        Noon                 8604 Liberty Road 21133
  • Reisterstown         Noon                 21 Cockeys Mill Road 21136
  • Rosedale               12:30 p.m.         6105 Kenwood Avenue 21237
  • White Marsh         Noon                 8133 Sandpiper Circle 21236
  • Woodlawn            12:30 p.m.          1811 Woodlawn Drive 21207

