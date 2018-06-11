Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Restaurant chain IHOP officially changed it’s name to IHOB Monday, surprising customers with what the new acronym stands for.
Many took to social media to guess what the new name could be and most assumed the ‘b’ would stand for ‘breakfast.’ They were wrong.
The announcement came out Monday morning, IHOP is now the International House Of Burgers.
Some people love the new change while others…not so much.
