BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Restaurant chain IHOP officially changed it’s name to IHOB Monday, surprising customers with what the new acronym stands for.

Many took to social media to guess what the new name could be and most assumed the ‘b’ would stand for ‘breakfast.’ They were wrong.

RELATED: IHOP Or IHOb? The Internet Wants To Know

The announcement came out Monday morning, IHOP is now the International House Of Burgers.

Some people love the new change while others…not so much.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch