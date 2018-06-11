BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Restaurant chain IHOP officially changed it’s name to IHOB Monday, surprising customers with what the new acronym stands for.

Many took to social media to guess what the new name could be and most assumed the ‘b’ would stand for ‘breakfast.’ They were wrong.

The announcement came out Monday morning, IHOP is now the International House Of Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Some people love the new change while others…not so much.

Stop trying to make International House of Burgers happen! It's not going to happen! pic.twitter.com/V2ZD86wEfx — I came to bring the pain hardcore from the brain (@SethFromThe716) June 11, 2018

Will #IHOB's Burger venture succeed or fail? — Datickets – Selling tickets online since 2006 (@lastminutetix) June 11, 2018

