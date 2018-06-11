BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles’ star shortstop Manny Machado is not in the starting lineup Monday night amid trade rumors.

Machado is said to be missing Monday’s game against the Red Sox because he is sick, and has not been traded.

With the Orioles having the worst record in Major League Baseball, there has been much speculation that Machado will be traded before the trade deadline.

Machado, who is hitting .312 with 18 homers this year, will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it’s unlikely the Orioles will re-sign him.

Manny Machado not in O’s lineup (awaiting Showalter press meeting for explanation) while Mookie Betts is back from DL for visiting Red Sox.

When a team is 19-45 it has to hope this is a “reverse lock.”@WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 11, 2018

