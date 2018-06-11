Filed Under:Early Voting, Maryland Primary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting for Maryland’s primary begins Thursday, June 14.

According to the state’s Board of Elections, early voting will run from June 14 to June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations can be found in every county across Maryland.

FULL LIST: 2018 Early Voting Centers

You must be registered to vote in order to submit a ballot in the primary.

Learn more about the candidates for the 2018 primary here:

Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Baltimore County Executive

Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch