BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting for Maryland’s primary begins Thursday, June 14.

According to the state’s Board of Elections, early voting will run from June 14 to June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations can be found in every county across Maryland.

FULL LIST: 2018 Early Voting Centers

You must be registered to vote in order to submit a ballot in the primary.

Learn more about the candidates for the 2018 primary here:

Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Baltimore County Executive

Maryland Gubernatorial Race

