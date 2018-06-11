Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting for Maryland’s primary begins Thursday, June 14.
According to the state’s Board of Elections, early voting will run from June 14 to June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting locations can be found in every county across Maryland.
FULL LIST: 2018 Early Voting Centers
You must be registered to vote in order to submit a ballot in the primary.
Learn more about the candidates for the 2018 primary here:
Baltimore City State’s Attorney
