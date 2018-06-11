BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A local teen will be representing Maryland in a national concert next year.

Seventeen-year-old Luke Sabracos, a Gilman School student from Baltimore County, won a regional competition in May.

The high school junior recently starred in the musical “Barnum,” now Luke’s taking his talent to the national stage.

“I think it’s really my comfort zone, I feel like when I sing, I am able to think the most clearly, and when I am singing and on stage I really fall in love with what I am doing,” Sabracos said.

The Timonium teen was just selected to represent Maryland in a nationwide talent contest on PBS called “A Celebration of Music.”

He beat out 14 other finalists in his region with overwhelming support from those who know him best.

“Family, school, his teachers, his friends, we’re Greek, the entire Greek community was behind him so you can imagine, my mother is one of his biggest fans,” said Stella Sabracos, Luke’s mother.

Luke has been performing since he was six and it was his music teacher who encouraged him to pursue this opportunity.

“Luke’s passion for music, his talent, and certainly his determination puts him apart from a lot of different people,” said Robert Ford, Luke’s music teacher.

Luke will be traveling to Los Angeles next year to perform in the PBS concert and says this is just the beginning.

“I would definitely like to pursue this as a career, out of college, and in college and I think my goal is to make it on Broadway,” Luke added.

“Celebration of Music” will feature some of the most gifted young musicians in the country.

In addition to the live performance, Luke will also get to record a professional single.

