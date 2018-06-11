NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn garbage truck driver is free on $5,000 bail after a wild ride through the streets of the Bensonhurst neighborhood in New York City.

At least nine cars were totaled before Anthony Castaldo’s truck crashed into a front porch on 60th Street early Saturday morning.

Castaldo faces DWI, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

Shocking Surveillance: Garbage Truck Leaves Path Of Destruction

Castaldo’s employer Viking Sanitation says he has been suspended. They also said they have a “long track record of safety” which includes randomly drug testing their drivers.

“It appears that this driver driver failed to adhere to our standards and he was immediately suspended as part of the ongoing investigation of this serious incident,” they said in a statement.

