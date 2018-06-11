BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing Annapolis woman who was last seen Monday morning.

Annapolis police say A-Yannah Wallace, 18, was last seen in the unit block of Juliana Circle at 8:30 a.m.

Detectives say there are factors that make Wallace a critically missing person.

Wallace is described as a 5-foot-6 African American woman that weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Officers say she could possibly be in Silver Spring.

Contact investigators at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

