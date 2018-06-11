BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This rain has officially worn it’s welcome out. A couple of things that stink after three day’s would include trash, and family visiting. Let’s add to that list rain on weekends. Add in even the “threat of rain on weekends!” Then add in the past month…get the scented hanky out cause this just stinks. And it looks like we may be breaking out of this pattern beginning tonight.

Once rain ends today we remain cloudy through the afternoon. Once the sun sets we should begin to see some clearing. Then from tomorrow through the “five day”, which takes us to Saturday, we have pretty calm and sunny weather. The two exceptions will be a chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, and then some scattered showers on Friday. But days of unrelenting gray skies and threatening conditions, (much less rain itself), are not part of that outlook.

The question now is, “How solid is the ground that forecast is on?” The truthful answer is “pretty solid.” A couple of variables might pop up but it looks to be, at least for this week, pretty ok. We will take it!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook