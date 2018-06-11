Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Reisterstown, Shooting

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate a shooting in Reisterstown Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after a verbal disturbance in the 400 block of Shirley Manor Road. The incident turned violence when one man shot another man, then fled the area.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He is expected to survive.

Police continue to look for a motive.

