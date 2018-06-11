BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Would you try a pickle juice slushie?

It’s one of four new flavors debuting at Sonic today.

The other new ones include Bahama mama, blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s blood.

slushies Sonic Debuts Much Anticipated Pickle Juice Slushie

However, the pickle juice flavor is generating the most buzz.

Sonic says it’s both sweet — and tart.

Sonic even says you can add the pickle-flavored syrup to anything on their menu – shakes, ice cream and even burgers.

There are several Sonic locations in Maryland.

