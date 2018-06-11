By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, BGE, underground fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE crews are on the scene of an underground fire in Downtown Baltimore.

This fire started around 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the same block where there was a similar underground fire five months ago.

RELATED: Underground Charles Street Fire Raises Concerns, Snarls Traffic

Witnesses say on Twitter that there was black smoke coming from a manhole cover and then she saw two more pop up out of the ground.

Fire and hazmat crews crews were called in but have since left the scene. There is no word of any injuries at this time but one lane of traffic has been taken away to allow work to proceed.

Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch