BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE crews are on the scene of an underground fire in Downtown Baltimore.

This fire started around 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the same block where there was a similar underground fire five months ago.

Witnesses say on Twitter that there was black smoke coming from a manhole cover and then she saw two more pop up out of the ground.

Fire and hazmat crews crews were called in but have since left the scene. There is no word of any injuries at this time but one lane of traffic has been taken away to allow work to proceed.

