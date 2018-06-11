BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a cool high of 65°, we’ll be back in the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Those clouds that were with us all day long will clear out overnight, leaving us with beautiful sunshine!

We’ll stay dry on Tuesday before storms return Wednesday afternoon.

There is a chance a few of those some could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail.

Fortunately, rain doesn’t stay in the forecast.

So far, Thursday through Sunday look partly sunny and dry, with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

