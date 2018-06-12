BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released body-camera footage the shows a Baltimore PD officer arrest a shooting suspect after rushing toward the sound of gunfire just a half a block away.

The shooting resulted in the death of 30-year-old Walter Baynes, and 69-year-old George Evans was also injured.

The body-cam footage shows officer Joseph Rodgers talking to a tenant and landlord, before numerous shots broke out just down the street.

Rodgers then ran toward the shots, and as he turned a corner, he saw an armed suspect.

He then pulled our his gun and ordered the suspect to put his gun down.

The suspect surrendered and Rodgers was able to the arrest the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Eric Gilyard.

