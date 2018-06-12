BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found on the bleachers at a Baltimore city high school Tuesday.

According to police, the body was found just before 11 a.m. on Reginald F. Lewis High School’s football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

There are no signs of trauma to the body.

.Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

This story is developing.

