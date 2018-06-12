BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Domino’s Pizza is taking matters into it’s own hands and filling potholes in city streets.

The company is asking customers to nominate their towns for pothole repairs at pavingforpizza.com.

A press release states that “cracks, bumps, potholes and other road conditions can put good pizzas at risk after they leave the store,” so it wants to make sure all dinners make it to their destination in one piece.

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” asked Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA in a statement. “We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

So far the company has worked in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California. Baltimore streets can be pretty rocky…maybe we could be next??

When a town is selected, the customer is notified and the city receives funds to help with the repairs.

You can nominate your town here.

