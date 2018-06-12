BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With less than two weeks to go until Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, a new poll is out shows how the seven candidates are stacking up against each other.

According to the latest Gonzales Poll, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous are neck and neck.

Statewide, 25 percent of Democratic primary voters are backing Baker, while 23 percent say they’ll vote for Jealous.

The remaining candidates are polling below 10 percent. Maryland State Senator Rich Madaleno with 9 percent, Valerie Ervin, who is replacing the late kevin kamenetz in the race, garners 7 percent, Attorney Jim Shea with 6 percent, former Michelle Obama aide Krish Vignarajah with 5 percent and entrepreneur Alec Ross polls 2 percent of the vote.

While the poll says 22 percent of voters are still undecided.

Meanwhile, Governor Larry Hogan remains widely popular in the state. Sixty-four percent of those surveyed say they have a favorable opinion of him. Seventy-five percent of Maryland voters approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary takes place on June 26. Early voting starts Thursday.

The Gonzales Poll surveyed 800 registered voters in Maryland who indicated they are likely to vote in the November election.

It was conducted between June 4 and June 10, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 points.

