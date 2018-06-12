BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A home that helps some of the cities most vulnerable children got a major makeover Tuesday.

Seventy volunteers from around Baltimore helped spruce up a home that’s used to keep homeless children off the streets and out of area shelters.

“I love to give back to the community so it really makes me happy that we can give to children that are in nee,” said Linda Wrinn, a volunteer. “I think it will make a huge difference in their lives.”

Loving Arms was founded by Cindy Williams and her husband Darryl in 2009 as a safe haven for homeless youth.

“We took the first child in back in January of 2010,” Cindy Williams said. “No child should have to worry where they are going to sleep at night, that’s our goal — we’re trying to end homelessness.”

The northeast Baltimore home just off Liberty Heights Avenue got the improvements it needed with the help of the Maryland Home Team.

“We decided to come in like a TV show and do a total home makeover,” said Josh Mente, of Maryland Home Team. “We moved everything out. We’re putting in new flooring. We’re painting the whole house, new carpet, things that have been neglected for 10 years plus and then moving everything back in and giving the kids a nice place to live”

At any given time, eight to 12 homeless children will live in the home, all under adult supervision.

“No adults live here on site just the children because we need that space to be for them,” said Cindy Williams, “but we have three shifts that come in and we work with them around the clock at all times.”

“As a mortgage company we really understand the need for safe and reliable housing, so it’s really the perfect fit for us to take on as a community project,” said Jennifer DeSantis, of Direct Mortgage Loans.

Loving Arms helps children between the ages of 8 and 18.

