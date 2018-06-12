Filed Under:Body Found, Local TV

BALTIMORE CO. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man whose body was found behind a dumpster at Eastpoint Mall Monday morning.

The body of 51-year-old Ronald Rek Killmon was found behind the Kool Smiles Dental Office at 7839 Eastern Ave.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the death “may have been due to a non-criminal event that caused a fatal injury.”

Killmon’s body has been sent for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch