BALTIMORE CO. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man whose body was found behind a dumpster at Eastpoint Mall Monday morning.

The body of 51-year-old Ronald Rek Killmon was found behind the Kool Smiles Dental Office at 7839 Eastern Ave.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the death “may have been due to a non-criminal event that caused a fatal injury.”

Killmon’s body has been sent for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

