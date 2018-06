HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Howard County helped rescue a lamb that was stranded in a creek.

The lamb was found in Columbia Sunday morning, and was said to make quick friends with officers.

For those that missed it on Insta: Officers gave this little lamb a hand after a passerby noticed she was stranded in a creek. PO Scanlon was quick to make friends. You really need to see (and hear) the video for max cuteness: https://t.co/my0PgteIgt pic.twitter.com/V98IidlWk9 — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) June 12, 2018

The female lamb is said to be doing well after being taken to animal control.

