BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed their 2018 1st round draft pick.

With the 11th overall pick, the Orioles picked right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez from Central Heights High School in Texas.

He was ranked as the No. 14 overall pitching prospect and the No. 24 overall draft prospect in Baseball America’s Top 200 Prospects, and the No. 22 overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook