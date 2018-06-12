MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now more than 20 stories up.
The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.
When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge, it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.
Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up.
Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.
Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.
The raccoon climbed up another floor just before 3:30 p.m., and then re-settled on a window ledge for another rest.
Animal control officials then announced their plan of action.
WCCO spoke with Animal Humane Society humane agent Keith Stress about animal rescues. He said rescuers typically try to give the animal enough time to get out of the situation themselves. Stress said animals rarely get into situations that they can’t get out of. If it gets to the point where intervention is the only chance for the animal, then a decision will be made about which agency will take the lead in the rescue effort.
Office workers have been getting some incredible shots of the high climber.
The brave one has even inspired some fan art!
